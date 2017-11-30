Lars Thoughts – Are People Being Jailed In The UK For Free Speech Now?

By Lars Larson

President Trump has been tweeting, nothing new, and he’s been re-tweeting a woman in Great Britain named Jayda Fransen.

The President’s critics are apoplectic. Teresa May, the British Prime Minister has even condemned the President for the re-tweets. And why? Because they say this woman is a far right criminal.

Let me tell you why. Far right because she opposes the kind of Islamic terrorist attacks, half a dozen major attacks just this year that have killed dozens of people. That’s my kind of far right. And Jayda Fransen is a criminal. That’s right. She’s been convicted of free speech. She’s been literally jailed for things she’s said from a podium and on the radio.

I know, that’s crazy. In America you can’t be jailed for just saying things unless those things are an immediate threat. But remember that our British cousins don’t have a first amendment, and in that country free speech can be criminal, and now Donald Trump is condemned for helping a speech criminal?

He should wear that as a badge of honor.

