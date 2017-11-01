Lars Larson – From 1600 Penn

Alpha Media, Portland is proud to announce the Lars Larson Show has been invited to the White House’s East Room for a live broadcast Thursday, November 2nd during a special Tax Reform Radio Row. Lars Larson will be talking to many senior cabinet members of the Trump administration to discuss his agenda and priorities on tax reform.

Larson commented on the announcement, “I endorsed Donald Trump, I voted for Donald Trump, I believe Donald Trump is making a difference in America. It’s going to be a real pleasure to visit the White House in person for the first time in more than eight years and host my show from the East Room where Donald Trump is working diligently to Make America Great Again.”

This is not the first time Lars has been asked to work with the White House. Back in February of this year, Lars was among the first four panelists to take part in “Skype Seats,” a program aimed at allowing individuals outside of Washington, D.C. to participate in the daily White House press briefings.

“We are ecstatic Lars has been offered this unbelievable opportunity to broadcast from the White House,” remarked Bruce Collins, Alpha Media, Portland Talk Operations Manager.

