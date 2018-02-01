Large Political Donors Versus Small in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore.– Oregon Large Political Donors Outmatched Small Donors 14 to One in 2016. The Oregon Legislature will take up changes to how election are financed. OSPIRG has just released a report that shows a sizable disparity between large donors and small donors in Oregon’s elections. the report finds in the 2016 election season just over 700 large donors contributed nearly 14 times more than all small donors combined- a group compromised of an estimated 31,000 donors.

Approximately 31,000 donors contributed $250 or less, totaling $2,5 million. In contrast 723 large donors that gave $5,000 or more contributed over $32.9 million. the bill comes up in the Legislature on Thursday February 9th.