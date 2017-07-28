Fire Out, Large Commercial Fire in Washougal

A large commercial fire in Washougal sent thick black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles Friday evening.

Clark County Fire reports that at approximately 8 pm on July 28, a fire was reported in the vicinity of the Port of Washougal near S 35th and Index St.

Fire crews arrived at Advanced Drainage Systems and found a large commercial fire burning through a storage yard of plastic drain/irrigation pipe.

A second alarm was called, with a total of 8 engines responding from Camas-Washougal Fire Department, Vancouver Fire Department, and East County Fire and Rescue.

Fire officials say the the fire was quickly confined to the area of origin and was extinguished by 9 pm. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be investigated by the CWFD Fire Marshal’s Office.

Pictures courtesy of: Camas-Washougal Fire Department