Lane County Workers Still Striking

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Workers represented by Lane County government’s largest labor union entered into the second week of their strike as contract negotiations continue.

The Register-Guard reports that employees marched outside county buildings in Eugene on Monday after nine hours of negotiations failed to produce a contract agreement between the county and union on Sunday.

More than 500 employees represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees went on strike, seeking higher wages and trying to fend off an attempt to make them pay for health insurance.

County negotiators gave the union a new contract proposal on Sunday, and the union then submitted a counterproposal.

Union representatives say the sides appear to be close on the terms for a three-year contract, but county officials say they’re still far apart.