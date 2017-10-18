Lane County Workers Go On Strike

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Workers in the county that includes Eugene have gone on strike.

The Register-Guard reports dozens of striking workers held signs and chanted slogans Wednesday outside Lane County’s Health and Human Services building.

The striking workers belong to the government’s largest labor union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. It’s the union’s first strike in Lane County since 1979.

One striking worker told the newspaper it’s unacceptable for the county commissioners and county administrator to get hefty pay raises while asking employees to pay more for health care.