Lane County Settles Suit With Former Probation Officer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A western Oregon county has paid $80,000 to a former county parole and probation officer to settle a federal lawsuit that was filed after he was fired in 2015.

The Register-Guard reports Ken Border filed the suit in March against Lane County, claiming he faced retaliation, was mischaracterized and was fired after a dispute with a supervisor over how to supervise a paroled person.

Border was fired following an investigation into an incident where he brought an off-duty handgun into his office.

Border challenged his termination and won back his job after an arbitrator ruled in his favor. Border returned to work for several months before resigning in September 2016.

Border’s attorneys did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

The county denies any wrongdoing under the settlement.

—

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com