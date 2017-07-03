Lane County Man Accused of Shooting Friend on Camping Trip

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a charge of second-degree manslaughter has been filed against an Oregon man accused of fatally shooting his friend during a camping trip.

Sgt. Carrie Carver of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says Steven “Troy” Moody, Joshua Montez and their families were together Friday night at the Mona Campground in Blue River. Montez told authorities he was awakened in the middle of the night by loud noises he thought might be gunfire.

According to Carver, the 42-year-old Junction City man said he retrieved his gun and fired when he saw a person cross through the campground. Carver says Moody died at the hospital early Saturday. He was 48 and lived in Eugene.