Landslides Possible In The Gorge With Rain Coming

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore.– With Rain in the forecast The gorge is at greater risk of debris flows and landslides because of the Eagle Creek fire. the fire has been burning for more than a month consuming 48,831 acres. It’s 50% contained. An early warning system was recommended by the Burned Area Emergency Response Team. The National Weather Service would implement that notifying people about the threat of landslides.

The National Weather Service has stepped up monitoring for flash floods and mudslides . Geologists are keeping their eyes open for anything that may increase land and mudslides , falling rocks and debris flows.