Landslide Closed I-5 North Near Woodland, Washington

WOODLAND, Wash. — A landslide has closed northbound Interstate 5 in Woodland.

The landslide was first reported at around 4 p.m. One car was hit by the slide but no one was injured.

Authorities are diverting traffic off the freeway at exit 22 while working to move the debris. There’s no estimate on when the road will be reopened.

Photos: Landslide shuts down I-5 in Woodland

A 5-foot pothole has also been reported on southbound I-5 at milepost 26, near Woodland. Traffic was temporarily blocked for less than 30 minutes as crews worked to repair the pothole.

Rain has pounded the Willamette Valley and southwest Washington the last couple of days.

For the latest traffic alerts, click here.