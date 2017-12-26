Lake Oswego Mother, Daughter Killed in Christmas Crash
By Grant McHill
Dec 26, 2017 @ 11:36 AM

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police say a woman and her 12-year-old daughter died in a Christmas Day car crash on Highway 26 in Wasco County.

Sgt. Kaipo Raiser says troopers from The Dalles and Portland responded mid-afternoon to the crash in which an eastbound Nissan Versa lost traction and crossed into the path of an oncoming Subaru Outback.

The Versa was struck on its passenger side. The driver, 48-year-old Deirdre Mackey of Lake Oswego, and her daughter died at the scene.

The two people in the Subaru were taken to a Portland hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Highway 26 was closed or limited to one lane for more than 10 hours. Investigators believe driving too fast for the wintry conditions was a factor in the crash.

