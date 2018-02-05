Lake Oswego Junior High Students Walk Out To Promote Racial Equality

Lake Oswego, Or. – Students at Lake Oswego Junior High staged a walk out today , a week after an African American student, Christiaan Bedford was handed a note with the N word on it. Two of the students responsible were given in-school suspension.

His mother, Jennifer Cook says she thinks the school “came out with a lot of support for the white kids, the abusers and not a lot of support for my son.” Four African American parents showed up at school today to support Cook’s family. Jay Hawkins says ” when the kids are being attacked verbally, how can they learn?” His daughter, Dakota is a friend of Christiaan and one of four African American eighth graders at the school. She says sometimes she doesn’t want to go to school “cause I don’t what joke someone’s going to say next.”

The Lake Oswego School District says it will hire a permanent Director of Diversity and Inclusion.