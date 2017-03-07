Lake Oswego High Students Walk Out Denouncing Racism

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore,— At least half the student body of Lake Oswego High School abandoned classes and walked several laps around the track in support of an anti- racism policy. The students have been upset for two weeks now over graffiti left in the boys bathroom equal to racial slurs about Blacks. There are very few Black Students on campus, but the fact that anyone was targeted made students feel terrible.

Two students in the group spoke to the crowd from the announcement area above the bleachers. They both encouraged a peaceful atmosphere and stressed that all students are better than the harsh statements made on the bathroom wall.