Laika Says Next Movie Will Be Released Next Spring
By Grant McHill
|
May 8, 2018 @ 12:32 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon-based animation studio Laika says its next movie will be titled “Missing Link,” and it will be set in the Pacific Northwest.

Laika chief executive Travis Knight describes “Missing Link” as a “raucous comedy entwined with a swashbuckling epic, underscoring the universal need to find belonging.”

Knight is the son of studio owner Phil Knight.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the film – the Hillsboro studio’s fifth – is slated for release next spring.

Each of Laika’s first four films received Oscar nominations. They are: “Coraline,” “ParaNorman,” “The Boxtrolls” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.”

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

