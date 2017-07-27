In Brief: Just as treacherous as Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth but just not as interesting.



Lady Macbeth is an icky movie. There is no other way to describe this British film done by a director you’ve never heard of and a writer you’ve never heard of and is based on a book most have never heard of.

Katherine is basically “sold” to a wealthy older man who is twice her age. He’s Alexander and while quite the pervert, isn’t even close to interested in her sexually. Alexander expects her to stay in the house and forbids her to venture outdoors.

They live with his father Boris who — like his son — is a stern old coot who lectures her on not giving Alexander children or having enough sex with him.

Katherine’s only almost friend is her maid Anna. She’s timid and afraid of just about everything and is especially wary of Katherine and for good reason. When Alexander and Boris are on an extended trip, Katherine takes one of the help as a lover. Anna is afraid to say anything.

The tension ratchets up when Katherine starts stepping even farther over the line and uses her newfound wealth, power and privilege to do the unspeakable.

As it is, Lady Macbeth wastes really good work from Florence Pugh who does Katherine as beautiful on the outside but dark, dangerous and completely rotten on the inside. She’s a very good actress in a plot that gives her a lot to do but no reason to care.

Equally wasted and totally disgusting are Paul Hilton and Christopher Fairbanks who play father and son. They do a brilliant job of making you understand why Katherine makes the choices she makes.

Then there is Naomi Ackie’s Anna. This is a really wonderful piece of work and Ackie does her character like a woman caught in a dangerous vice with no way to escape.

I don’t want to give away plot twists. All is dark and sordid. Though you at least feel sorry for Anna, you can’t like anyone else. You can’t even like — or feel sorry for — the little kid who shows up late in the movie. This is that — um — well — icky.

Since it is 1865 this looks a lot like Jane Austen meets Alfred Hitchcock with — unfortunately — Austen winning more of plot points. As noted earlier, this is an icky movie. There is no other way to explain the film. But Austin wins over Hitchcock for most of the plot though by the end the master of suspense’s style wins out.

It’s just too late.

Director: William Oldroyd

Stars: Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Naomi Ackie, Paul Hilton, Christopher Fairbanks

Rated R for nudity, violence, mature themes. This is an icky movie that mixes Jane Austen with Alfred Hitchcock. And it doesn’t work. Give this a 1 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Tags: Lady Macbeth, Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Naomi Ackie, Paul Hilton, Christopher Fairbanks, William Oldroyd, murder mystery, suspense, duplicity

