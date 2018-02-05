Lack of Snow Closes Mt. Ashland

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – The mild winter has been difficult for the Mt. Ashland Ski Area.

The mountain partially opened Thursday, Jan. 25, following an overnight dump of 14 inches of snow. But mild conditions returned, and there’s not enough snow to continue operating.

A statement on the ski park website says Mt. Ashland will remain closed until it receives more snow.

This week’s forecast calls for sunny, mostly clear skies with temperatures from the mid-40s to mid-50s.

In a video message on the ski area’s Facebook page, general manager Hiram Towle said: “We will open at the nearest opportunity to get you back on snow.”

