La Pine Mom Cited After Toddler Overdoses on Pot Candy
By Grant McHill
Jun 1, 2018 @ 11:46 AM

LA PINE, Ore. (AP) – A mother in La Pine has been cited for child neglect after her 2-year-old son ate homemade marijuana-infused candy police say she left unattended.

Multiple news outlets report 27-year-old Katelynn Joy on Wednesday allegedly discovered a partially eaten candy while at home but waited several hours before calling authorities.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says the symptoms of the apparent THC overdose worsened during that time.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and paramedics responded to the home and found the child in apparent distress. The sheriff’s office says the overdose seemed life threatening by the time he was taken to a Bend hospital.

Authorities say he since has been released from the hospital and is under Department of Human Services supervision. Joy was also cited for endangering the welfare of a minor.

