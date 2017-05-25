What Kyron Horman May Look Like At 14 Years Old

Portland, Ore. – Kyron’s mom Desiree Young urged the crowd here at the State Capitol for Missing Children’s Day to always keep a close watch on your child. She says her seven year old was closely monitored but still wound up missing. “Kyron is protected and loved. But because of circumstances outside of our control, he is missing today.”

Desiree believes the last person to see Kyron before his disappearance is they key. She says his step mother Terri Horman knows where he is. “Time’s catching up to her and we’re coming. We’re going to be knocking on her door soon and she’ll be held accountable for this, I’m confident in that.”

Kyron Horman would be 14 years old now. He vanished from Skyline Elementary on June 4, 2010. No one has ever been arrested in the case.