KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds and Steve Leader win Associated Press News Awards

MAY 22, 2018 – Alpha Media, Portland, OR announced that Rosemary Reynolds and Steve Leader of KXL both won Associated Press news awards.

Rosemary received the Best Public Service award for “Wanted: Foster Parents” and Steve received the Best Enterprise Reporting award for “Walk in the Hood”.

Alpha Media Portland News/Talk/Sports Contest Director, Bruce Collins, commented “I am so lucky to work every day with such a talented veteran news staff. Congratulations to both Steve and Rosemary on their excellent work!”