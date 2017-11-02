KXL’s Lars Larson Broadcasting Live From White House

Washington, DC – It’s not everyday you get to broadcast your radio show LIVE from inside the White House and interview the President of the United States! It’s a big day for KXL’s Lars Larson!

Lars is on a pretty special trip today. He’s in Washington DC and will do his show today from the East Wing. On his guest list? The President himself, Donald Trump. Lars talked with Steve and Rebecca and Portland’s Morning News about it!

Check out these photos of Lars and Producer Carl in DC!