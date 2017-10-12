KXL Interviews The ‘Equifax Monopoly Man’

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 04: Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith prepares to testify before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill October 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. Smith stepped down as CEO of Equifax last month after it was reported that hackers broke into the credit reporting agency and made off with the personal information of nearly 145 million Americans. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Washington, DC – The Monopoly man who photo-bombed the Equifax hearings in Washington, DC wasn’t a man at all. KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with them in this interview you’ll hear ONLY on FM NEWS 101.

There are rules for these capitol hill hearings. No yelling, no signs, no masks. But you can wear a costume. Now the cash is out of the bag. The Monopoly man was actually Amanda Werner with American’s for Financial Reform. She says they’ve been working on this for TWO YEARS. Trying to get people to understand what forced arbitration is, and what’s at stake. Essentially our 7th amendment rights to hold companies accountable when they break the law. Amanda chose to go as “Rich Uncle Pennybags” a.k.a. The Monopoly Man to draw attention to Equifax and Wells Fargo’s use of ‘forced arbitration’ as a ‘get out of jail free card’ when they break the law.

She did an ask me anything on Reddit last week, its got over 1.2 million views, and it’s now one of the most popular posts EVER on the social media site.

