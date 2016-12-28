KXL Exclusive: Surviving A Cardiac Arrest

Portland, Oregon – Over 300,000 Americans suffered a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital during 2015. Only one in ten survived. Only one in 12 end up with good brain function, according to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation. KXL’s Jacob Dean shares this special and rare story, of one Portland woman who lived through a cardiac arrest in her sleep, exactly one week before her 60th birthday. His Mom, Taffy. According to her doctors, she’s lucky to be alive. When it happened almost two years ago, it woke up her partner Tony, who was sleeping next to her. He called 911 and gave her CPR until medics arrived about 15 minutes later. Doctors in the ICU said its a miracle she survived. The paramedics told us her pulse was so faint when they revived her, that she could not have been down any longer and still make it. But she is a fighter. After a week in ICU, 45 days in the hospital, a month at a memory care facility, and six months in assisted living, she was finally able to go back home. And she was excited! She’s been home and almost completely independent for over a year now, she does get help around the house from her in home caregiver. This February it will be two years since the cardiac arrest. She tells me she’s grateful that God answered her plea. She says thank you and she loves you to everyone who helped her through this difficult recovery. And she’s very grateful to be alive.

Photos courtesy of Jacob Dean.

Taffy helping Jacob do the traffic on KXL on Mother’s Day 2016

Taffy and Jacob just before getting out of the hospital after a lengthy 45 day stay, including a week in ICU.