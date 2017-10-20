KXL Exclusive: New Life In Lents

Portland, Oregon – Lents in Southeast Portland is in the middle of the biggest transformation in the neighborhood’s history. KXL’s Jacob Dean has produced a series of stories about it we are calling New Life In Lents.

Part one focuses on how our recent Wildfires have played a role in the construction.

I’ve lived almost my whole life in Lents near 92nd and Foster. Crews are busy building five new high rises that will be future homes, shops, health centers and more. I can see the crane from my front room.

A special ceremony was held on Thursday to celebrate the project’s progress.

The New Copper Penny stood at SE 92nd and Foster for decades until just last year, when it was demolished to make way for the new Oliver Station. In recent months construction crews have been busy building five new high rises, which will be the future homes of new Lents residents, shops, and a health center.

During the special ceremony event the project manager mentioned the recent wildfires played a role in the construction progress and actually hurt crews with a material storage. That’s when I walked over and talked with Steve Sherman the head construction foreman.

But they got it done! You can see the building at SE 92nd and Foster is almost ready for it’s final stage now. Many Lents residents I’ve talked with are excited for the new apartments, shops the new health center, and the new gym. But where is everyone going to park? I’ll cover that concern in part two of our KXL exclusive series… New Life in Lents.

Part Two – Parking

A new health center. A new dentist office. A new gym. A new bakery. Other new shops. Plus about 150 new apartments across two buildings, 350 units total among all five projects. It’s the most significant update to the Southeast Portland neighborhood in it’s history. In Part Two of this KXL Exclusive series our reporter Jacob Dean answers the biggest question from current residents where is everyone going to park?

Every single person I interviewed as I walked around the area was happy and excited about the future. No more New Copper Penny or 92nd Ave Club bars. New shops within walking distance. So I asked them what are they most concerned about, if anything. All five people gave me the same exact answer: parking.

Willie has lived in Lents his whole life. He owns a car he drives to work and parks on the street in front of his home.

The parking concern stems from the almost 350 new apartments going in at SE 92nd and Foster. But how many parking spaces will there be? Here’s your answer. During the Oliver Station roof topping ceremony, I talked with Project manager Ryan Whitt with UEB. He tells me there will be a parking lot, on street parking around the building and the 136 parking spaces will be enough.

One of the biggest changes in this whole Lents project is what’s about to happen to Southeast Foster road. You’ll hear from one business who disagrees with the city about the future of Foster, tomorrow, during our KXL exclusive series New Life In Lents.

Part Three – Foster Road

Now more of our KXL Exclusive series this week New Life In Lents. The Southeast Portland neighborhood is going through it’s biggest change ever. Reporter Jacob Dean says a huge part of that is what’s happening to Foster road.

South East Foster Road has been designated as a High Crash Corridor by the City of Portland because of the more than 1,200 crashes and 8 fatalities reported in the last decade. The city has worked for years now on a plan to improve safety on Foster from 52nd to 92nd. The plan will take Foster from four lanes down to two, add a center turn lane, bike lanes, improve sidewalks, crosswalks and more. PBOT has held several public meetings with over 430 people attending and filling out surveys about the plan, PBOT says 80 percent of those support it. As well as local schools, organizations, and businesses.

But not everyone is on board. Jon Shleifer is the owner of EuroClassic Furniture. You’ve see his signs opposing the plan for months in the windows of his business at 67th and Foster.

PBOT says This change is expected to reduce all types of crashes by at least 20 percent. John says the plan was never about public safety, it was about money, redevelopment and more revenue.

Regardless, the plan moves forward. The city expects the project will go to bid for a construction contract in January and the work to start in the spring. Construction will likely take half a year to finish. As our series New Life in Lents comes to an end this week… we will continue to follow all these developments and make sure we give a voice to all KXL listeners.

Part Four – Businesses Support Development

All week long we’ve been talking about major changes in Southeast Portland in our KXL Exclusive Series – New Life In Lents. Today reporter Jacob Dean talked with businesses in the area excited about the future.

Phan Ngo is the owner and operator of the 88 Market convenience store near SE 90th, Woodstock, and Foster, just across the street from two of the five new buildings going into Lents. He’s been there over a decade and tells me he’s excited about the future.

New to the Lents area is the newly relocated Crossroads Records music store. Thom Jones says they just moved to Foster road from Hawthorne this summer.

Hear from city leaders and officials who’ve helped make the Lents rejuvenation possible tomorrow during our KXL exclusive series New Life in Lents.

Part Five – City Leaders, Organizations, and Developers

All week long we’ve been talking about major changes in Southeast Portland in our KXL Exclusive Series – New Life In Lents. For our last installment today reporter Jacob Dean talked with city leaders, officials, developers, and businesses who’ve made the biggest change in Lents history possible.

Lents will never be the same when all this work is done. Those who remember the past look forward to the future. So much time effort and money has gone into the work near SE 92nd and Foster. And they’ve tried to do it right. With respect for the neighborhood and keeping things local.

On Thursday 10-12-17 Jacob Dean attended the ceremony to Celebrate the Oliver Station Topping Off. Oliver Station consists of 2 new buildings built in partnership with Citi Bank, CREA, Home Forward, Prosper Portland, Portland Housing Bureau, Oregon Housing & Community Services, Metro, Equal Housing Lender, Palindrome, Ankrom Moisan & UEB Multi. There are a total 156 Affordable Housing Units and 19 Market Rate Units between the East and West Block Buildings.

Speakers: Ryan Whitt- UEB Multi

Gustavo Cruz- Proper Portland

Mark Ellsworth – Metro

Kurt Creager – Portland Housing Bureau

Cupid Alexander- Policy Advisor to Mayor

Chad Rennaker- Palindrome Communities

Listen to the full presentation here:

There’s new life in Lents now and for many years to come.

KXL’s Jacob Dean produced this exclusive story.