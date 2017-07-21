KXL Exclusive: Deadly Earthquake In Greece; Our Intern Was There

Kos, Greece – A huge earthquake has rocked Greece. Two people are dead, reports of hundreds more hurt.

CBS NEWS reports the 6.7 earthquake killed at least two people on the Greek island of Kos. Some 200 others are injured. The quake struck in the early morning hours. The quake also struck panic on the nearby shores of Turkey.

Our KXL Intern Hank Sanders just happened to be there in Kos, on a vacation with his family. In this interview you heard first on KXL, Hank tells us thankfully, he and his family are okay.

Hank sent us these photos he’s taken of all the damage. A door came off its post. A crack down the side of a house. A balcony fell of a building in the neighborhood. A house has collapsed. The family slept in their car last night. There is a hefty military presence in the town trying to care for those who lost houses.

Many thanks to KXL’s Hank Sanders for this report.