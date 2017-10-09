KXL Exclusive: Christopher Titus & Special Unit

Portland, Oregon – You know him from his show on FOX and his stand up comedy specials, but now comic Christopher Titus is doing something different. Making a movie and making a difference. KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with him for this story you’ll find only on KXL.

Titus tells me he’s been working on the idea for more than a decade. It finally comes out on Wednesday 10-11-17. SPECIAL UNIT is a funny movie about disabled cops. It will make you laugh. But Titus also hopes it will make a difference. He tells me what’s not funny, is how Hollywood treats disabled actors. That’s why Special Unit will make you laugh, but it will also make you think.

Titus is on tour! He is bring his brand new stand up show Amerigeddon to Oregon next week. 8/20- Medford, 8/21- Eugene, and 8/22 – Portland. Click here for more about his upcoming shows.

Later this week you’ll hear more of Jacob Dean’s interview with Titus including what he thinks about Portland, and is there such a thing as “crossing the line” as a comedian!

Watch the Movie Trailer:



Watch more:

Special Unit: Killing Invisible from Combustion Films on Vimeo.

Check out the cast:

More from Titus: