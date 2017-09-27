Klamath Falls Man Pleads Guilty to Abusing Toddler

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man accused of physically abusing his girlfriend’s young daughter has pleaded guilty to assault and criminal mistreatment.

Jonathan George of Klamath Falls was arrested two years ago after the toddler sustained a contusion on her head and bruising. She was also severely burned after a hot bowl was placed in her lap, leaving her with permanent scars on her thighs

George accepted a plea deal Tuesday and will be sentenced Oct. 10. The Herald and News reports (http://bit.ly/2wUEO7X ) that he’s expected to serve 60 days in jail.

The 28-year-old George made no statement in court. His father accused the child’s mother of being the abuser and told the court his son pleaded guilty to protect her.

The mother was previously sentenced to probation in the case.