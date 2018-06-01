Klamath Falls Man Allegedly Attacks Parents With Hatchet

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man critically injured his parents with a hatchet during an attack at a gated community near Klamath Falls.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Cheney Hardt attacked his mother with the hatchet Thursday afternoon and his father was hurt while trying to stop it.

A younger brother then intervened with a knife, injuring the suspect and ending the attack.

The sheriff’s office says the parents were being treated for life-threatening injuries at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls.

KDRV-TV reports that Cheney Hardt suffered minor injuries. He was treated at Sky Lakes Medical Center and then booked into the county jail on charges of assault, attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

It’s unknown if he has a lawyer.

Information from: KDRV-TV, http://www.kdrv.com/