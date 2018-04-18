Klamath Falls Babysitter Accused of Injuring Toddler
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 18, 2018 @ 12:45 PM

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested a Klamath Falls man accused of physically assaulting a 3-year-old girl he was babysitting.

The Herald and News reports 25-year-old Brendon Day was watching the girl Saturday night. When the mother returned home from work, she noticed bruises on her daughter’s face.

According to police, Day said he only struck the girl in a playful manner, and the bruises occurred when the child collided with the headboard of a bed.

He has been charged with assault and criminal mistreatment.

In an unrelated case, Day was charged with misdemeanor harassment last month after police say he started a physical altercation with his brother and stepmother in Bonanza.

Information from: Herald and News, http://www.heraldandnews.com

