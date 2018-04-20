Klamath County Deputies Say Theft Suspect Had Bomb, Loaded Pistol
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 20, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man in possession of a loaded pistol and a pipe bomb was arrested after crashing a motorcycle that had been stolen in south-central Oregon.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office says the theft victim saw a man riding his stolen motorcycle Thursday and gave chase. When the chase ended in a crash, the victim held the suspect on the ground until deputies arrived.

Deputies who arrested Darrel Grisel after a struggle say he had a gun, a bomb and a substantial amount of meth.

The Herald and News reports six homes were temporarily evacuated.

Grisel was treated for scrapes at a Klamath Falls hospital and then booked into jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a destructive device and other crimes.


Information from: Herald and News, http://www.heraldandnews.com

