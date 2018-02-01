Klamath County Considers Drought Declaration

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – County officials say the current dry and warm winter could lead to severe drought conditions, which would cause an economic blow to farmers and ranchers in southern Oregon.

The Herald and News reports Klamath County commissioners on Wednesday discussed the option of declaring a drought emergency to begin the process in acquiring access to state and federal resources.

Commissioner Donnie Boyd says the agricultural community could see a 50 percent drop in revenue if drought conditions similar to what occurred in 2001 are replicated.

Commissioner Derrick DeGroot says agriculture has a direct economic impact of about $300 million each year in Klamath County and an indirect impact of nearly $1 billion.

—

Information from: Herald and News, http://www.heraldandnews.com