King of Spies, Understanding North Korea Through The Work of a Black-ops Genius.

I spoke with former Washington Post reporter Blaine Harden about his work tracking down the story of Donald Nichols, a seventh-grade dropout who at the dawn of the cold war transformed himself into a black-ops genius. Want to understand our current conflict with North Korea? Here’s a place to start.

http://https://soundcloud.com/user-225050073/sheila-hamilton-interviews-blaine-harden-author-king-of-spies

King of Spies is a dark story of espionage and evil by a wild American military spymaster in Korea. A thrilling conversation about the realities of spying with a damn good reporter.