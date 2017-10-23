Kentucky Couple Wins Ruling to Allow Adoption of 4-Year-Old Oregon Girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A couple in Kentucky has won a lengthy battle over the right to adopt a 4-year-old girl from Klamath Falls, Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Sunday that Laila Sloan’s Kentucky foster parents, James and Angela Sloan, are her biological aunt and uncle.

Oregon welfare officials sent the child to live with them two years ago with the assumption that they would adopt her.

But the state later decided that Laila should be adopted by an unrelated Klamath Falls couple who were fostering her younger brother.

The newspaper reports that Laila has never met her brother and calls her Kentucky foster parents “Mommy” and “Daddy.”

The paper says the deal struck Friday is confidential but the Sloans and their attorney confirmed the outcome.

State welfare officials declined to comment, citing confidentiality rules.