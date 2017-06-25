Kellyanne Conway declines comment on potential Supreme Court retirement

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Amid speculation that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy may announce his retirement, presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway declined to say whether President Trump or the White House has heard from the justice about his plans.

“I will never reveal a conversation between a sitting justice and the president or the White House,” Conway told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on This Week Sunday.

The Supreme Court’s last day before summer recess is Monday, and there is speculation that any news out of the high court could come then.

Conway said the White House is “paying very close attention” to decisions that may come down before the court adjourns for the summer.

In the event of a vacancy, she said the president would look for a candidate with similar credentials to his previous nominee who was confirmed, Justice Neil Gorsuch.

“I can tell you one thing: Just as the president did with Justice Neil Gorsuch, whenever there are vacancies, whenever that happens, he will look for someone with the fidelity to the Constitution, who doesn’t make up the law as they go along,” Conway said.

She added that she hopes Republicans can “get more than a handful of Democrat senators” to vote for the nominee.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.