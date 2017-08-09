Keizer Police Seek Help Finding Missing Mom

KEIZER, OR – The Keizer Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in a missing person investigation.

Police say 26-year old Cynthia Martinez of Woodburn, Oregon was last seen leaving the Tequila Nights Bar & Grill in Keizer at about 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, July 16th. Cynthia’s mother, Angelica Castillo, reported her missing to the Keizer Police Department on the morning of July 17th.

Cynthia was last seen leaving Tequila Nights Bar & Grill with two Hispanic males approximately at about 2:35 a.m on July 16th. Cynthia and the two Hispanic males were observed leaving the bar in a blue 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan. The minivan has since been located by investigators.

Investigators have identified both Hispanic men seen leaving the bar with Cynthia Martinez. One of them, 30-year old Jaime Alvarez-Olivera, is a person of interest in Cynthia Martinez’s disappearance. Jaime Alvarez-Olivera was last thought to reside in the Woodburn area, however investigators have not been able to determine exactly where he resided or with whom prior to July 16th. Anyone who believes they may have information about where he lived, whom he lived or associated with, or whom he may have worked with is asked to contact the Keizer Police Department.

The Keizer Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the disappearance of Cynthia Martinez to please come forward. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so. The Keizer Police Department can be contacted at 503-856-3529.