Keizer Man Pleads Guilty in Stabbing Death of SUV Driver

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found behind the wheel of a crashed SUV.

The Statesman Journal reports 27-year-old Darnell Harris of Keizer will be sentenced Tuesday.

Salem police found the victim – 32-year-old Andrew Ramon of Gervais – in a Chevrolet Trailblazer that struck a tree Nov. 28. Initially thought to be a crash victim, an autopsy revealed Ramon had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators said Harris stabbed Ramon after the crash, though they have not disclosed how he knew the vehicle had hit a tree. Family members said Harris ran Ramon off the road, got into the SUV and stabbed him.

In addition to murder, Harris pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness and solicitation to commit murder. Authorities said he wanted a fellow Marion County jail inmate to kill a witness who testified before a grand jury.