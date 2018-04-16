Keeping Portland Weird With The Weird Home Tour

Portland, Ore. — If you have ever driven down a Portland street and thought to yourself, “That is a weird home.”

Here may be your chance to see inside.

The Portland Weird Homes Tour is coming June 30, 2018.

Company CEO David Neff says, “During our self paced, self driving tours you will visit the inside of homes of collectors of oddities, rare art collectors, performance artists, painters, sculptors and architects in cities all across the USA. And you can buy with your heart, since as a social impact company we donate to local nonprofits in all the cities we are in. Sign up on our mailing list to get exclusive pre-sales, win VIP tickets and more.”

If you own a home or know someone who may own a “Weird Home” CLICK HERE to submit the home for review.