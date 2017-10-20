Keep Your Storm Drain Cleared During The Rainy Weather

Portland, Or. – The forecast is calling for 2-3 inches of rain in Portland this weekend and the Portland Bureau of Transportation hopes you’ll pitch in and make sure the storm drain near your house doesn’t get clogged with leaves and other debris.

Dylan Rivera with PBOT asks that you check the drain and if it is clogged, grab a rake or broom and clear the debris to prevent street flooding. He says if you clear the drain and water is still backing up, there could be a problem beneath the road surface. If that’s the case, he says you should call the bureau’s 24/7 dispatch number, 503-823-1700 and they might need to send a truck out to make repairs. You can also email them at PDXroads@portlandoregon.gov