Kayaker on Owyhee River Goes Missing

ROME, Ore. (AP) – Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old Eugene man whose kayak overturned on the Owyhee River in southeastern Oregon.

Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe tells The Argus Observer (https://is.gd/geBdRz) the man was part of a group that entered the river at Rome. The inflatable kayak capsized after the man went into a popular rapid called Bullseye.

The emergency call came in Tuesday night and searchers spent Wednesday and Thursday combing a 50-mile stretch of river that includes tight canyons. Aircraft helped those searching by boat. The terrain is too difficult to do ground searches.

The sheriff has not released the man’s name.

He said the group included experienced kayakers who had floated the Owyhee many times before.