So I was turned on to this show called “Cobra Kai”.

It’s an original production from the folks at YouTube Red, who are trying to break into a market currently dominated by the likes of Netflix and Hulu.

I think this project could be a profitable one for YouTube — I suppose we’ll see.

Here’s an interview done on NBC’s “Today” from about a week ago to give you a taste of what’s to come if you haven’t already taken a look at it.