Klamath Falls Man Drowns In North Fork Lewis River

Clark County Sheriffs Deputies say 24-year-old Allums Robinson from Klamath Falls drowned in the North Fork Lewis River at Cedar Creek yesterday. Witnesses say a group of 4 were on the river bank around 5pm when 2 of them decided to go for a swim. Robinson started having difficulty and slipped below the water. The other was able to swim to safety. Cold water conditions are likely to blame for the accidental drowning. Clark County Sergeant Fred Neeman says that even as warmer temperatures come to the Northwest, the waters are usually too cold to safely swim in until July or even August.