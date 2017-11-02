K-9s Find Burglary Suspect Behind Shed In Beaverton

Beaverton, Or. – Two burglary suspects have been arrested in Beaverton after leading Washington County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase that put nearby Jesuit High School in lockout for almost an hour.

A homeowner called the Sheriff’s office after finding two people inside his vacant home on SW Meadow Lane. When deputies arrived, the pair took off in a car and almost hit a deputy as they passed. Police say the man got out of the car and took off on foot. Deputies surrounded the driver and arrested her. She’s identified as 31 year old Lynsey Picket. Deputies says they found meth making material, stolen credit cards and a bunch of IDs inside the vehicle.

Several hours later, deputies got a call from the Bi Mart in Beaverton that a man entered the store through the ceiling and then ran out the front door. Deputies brought in three K-9s to help look for him. They found 30 year old Cody Benton hiding behind a shed on SW Chestnut Avenue.

Picket faces charges ranging from burglary and manufacturing methamphetamine to attempted assault on a public safety officer. Benton is accused of burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.