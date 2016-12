Oak Grove Ore – Clackamas County K-9 sold out of it’s stuffed replicas of retired K-9s in 40 minutes Friday. Sergeant Brad ONeil says they’ve ordered more. Sales of the stuffed dogs raised funds for the non-profit to support retired K-9s in the form of food and medical care.

People got to buy the Grimm plushie and actually meet Grimm at the Starbucks store in Oak grove Friday morning. The place was packed.