Juvenile Arrested For Stealing “Bait Package”

PORTLAND, Ore – Washington County Sheriffs Office is now in their second year of trying to catch holiday thieves, and have made their very first arrest.

17 year old Alex Baumgardner was with his father, and three teens, looking for cans, when Alex told his Dad he was going to go look for a lost dog. Instead he stole a package from the outside of an Aloha home.

What he didn’t know was that there was a tracking device inside the box, called a bait package, and deputies were able to pull over Alex’s Dad’s car at SW 165th Avenue and SW Farmington Road. Alex hid the box underneath his seat, and no one else in the car knew it was there.

Alex was arrested for Second Degree Theft, and was released to his parents.

Bait packages are still being used throughout Washington County.