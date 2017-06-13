Jury: Tinoco is Guilty

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) – A man serving a 14-year prison sentence for the rape of a woman near Autzen Stadium in Eugene has been convicted of killing a woman at a suburban Portland apartment complex.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://is.gd/kY3Ufe ) jurors deliberated for about four hours Tuesday before finding 20-year-old Jaime Tinoco guilty of aggravated murder in the death of Nicole Laube.

Tinoco was 17 when Laube died in August 2014. The Eugene rape occurred about a month later, while Tinoco and other young offenders were on a supervised group outing to a University of Oregon football game.

Tinoco faces up to life in prison.