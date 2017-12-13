Jury Convicts Springfield Man for Murder

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A jury took less than an hour to convict Robert Darnell Boyd of murdering an 18-year-old woman in Springfield seven years ago.

The Register-Guard reports a jury in Lane County Circuit Court convicted the 35-year-old man on Wednesday in a second trial.

The jury found that Boyd intentionally killed Allyson Archibald during the early morning hours of Nov. 28, 2010.

Boyd testified at trial that he didn’t remember inflicting the fatal beating, which left his on-again, off-again girlfriend with numerous head and neck injuries.

Police arrested Boyd minutes after the killing, and he was found guilty of murder after a 2012 trial. But the Oregon Supreme Court overturned the conviction last year, saying he was wrongfully interrogated after asking for a lawyer.

Boyd is expected to be sentenced to life in prison Thursday.