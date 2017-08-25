Jumping Portland Cat Racks Up 90 Cat Videos

Portland, Or. – A Portland woman say her cat called Leapfrog is a real jumper. Jeanine Jackson says the cat doesn’t like one corner of her kitchen near the basement steps and avoids it by jumping over that section. Jackson has posted some 90 videos of Leapfrog’s jumps on Instagram.

Jackson says they adopted the cat from the Cat Adoption Team when she was a kitten and have yet to figure out why she jumps where she does. Jackson also posts her cat videos on Facebook and says ” just hoping to make people laugh or smile.”

Watch Leapfrog jump here