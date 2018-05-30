Judge Rules In Favor Of T-Shirt

Hillsboro, Or. – A Liberty High School senior has won his court fight to wear his pro border wall t-shirt to school. The Hillsboro School District had told Addison Barnes he could not wear it to class because it could substantially disrupt the school, whose student population is one third Latino. Oregon live says U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman ruled the district did not justify its censorship.

Addison Barnes says the ruling is “a step in the right direction.” He says its all about protecting his First Amendment rights. He says ” I think that’s the biggest issue at hand, here. Whether or not you agree with the politics or not, I think the biggest thing is we should be able to express our political opinions, whatever they may be.”

He says he plans to wear the t-shirt to school before he graduates next week.