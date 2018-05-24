Judge Rules In Favor Of Man Seeking Records From City Of Portland

Photo courtsey of Getty Images

Portland, Or. – A Multnomah County judge has ruled in favor of Tyler Bechtel, who lives in the Foster/Powell neighborhood where the City of Portland plans to open a new homeless shelter. Bechtel sued so he could get a hold of documents dealing with plans for the shelter. Bechtel’s attorney, Jeff Merrick says ” at some point the city just clams up and says no, we’re not going to give you the records and then citizens have a choice of trying to find a lawyer or giving up because Oregon’s public records law doesn’t have an enforcement mechanism.”

Bechtel opposes the shelter location on SE Foster. Merrick says ” what we learned from all of his investigation is everything is done behind closed doors. They made these decisions way back in the summer 2017. Everything was basically done deal by October. ” The first public meeting on the proposed shelter wasn’t held until December.

Michael Cox at the Mayor’s office says “the judge ruled that while we have to release the record, we can redact the information we wanted to protect. We are satisfied with the ruling.”