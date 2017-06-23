Judge Rules $17 Million In Water, Sewer Funds Misspent

Portland, Oregon – A judge has ruled Portland City Council misspent millions of dollars from the city’s Water and Sewer Bureau, and now has to pay it back, plus four percent interest. Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Bushong has ordered City Council to repay Portland’s water and sewer bureau more than $17 million for ratepayer funds spent on projects in violation of the City Charter.

KXL spoke with Ratepayer Attorney John DiLorenzo who says the ruling is great news. DiLorenzo and other lawyers representing ratepayers filed a lawsuit over five years ago, saying the council had spent utility money on projects not authorized by the charter. Portland Tribune reports that although Judge Bushong ruled the majority of the challenged spending was justified, the amounts covered in Thursday’s ruling are the vast majority of those still in contention at the end of the lengthy suit.

Some of the projects that were done with the misspent money include, a reservoir project at Powell Butte that was not related to the reservoir itself. A renovation at Dodge Park in Clackamas County, and work done on public toilets known as the Portland Loos.

The City Attorneys Office issued this statement, “The City is extremely appreciative of the efforts of the court over the past five years. The court has given close and careful attention to the issues presented. We are gratified that the judge has upheld almost 90% of the expenditures at issue, including those relating to the Portland Harbor Superfund Site. There are also important questions raised in this case about the authority of the elected City Council to decide how best to operate the City’s water and sewer systems. We are reviewing the judge’s decision with our clients and will advise Council as to whether there are important legal issues that should be reviewed by the appellate courts.”

The Portland City Council can decide to appeal the ruling. The City Attorney’s Office says they have a wide discretion when it comes to how ratepayer funds can be spent. Meanwhile the ratepayer attorneys maintain the spending should support the primary purposes of the bureaus as intended.

DiLorenzo says if the city appeals the ruling, he will, too.