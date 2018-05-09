Judge Nominee Apologizes for ‘Overheated’ College Writings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal prosecutor nominated to fill a judicial vacancy in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has apologized for the tone of opinion pieces he wrote as a college student that mocked multiculturalism.

Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ryan Bounds said Wednesday the rhetoric he used in campus politics was often overheated, overbroad and not respectful of opposing viewpoints.

Bounds, a politically conservative assistant U.S. attorney in Portland, received his bachelor’s degree from Stanford in 1995.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the committee was split along party lines at Wednesday’s hearing. Republican senators downplayed the significance of the Stanford pieces while Democrats quoted from some of the most alarming passages.

Oregon’s two U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, oppose Bounds’ nomination. They say he misled a committee that vetted candidates by not divulging that he wrote controversial articles at Stanford.